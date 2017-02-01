Bobby Vee's children claim siblings are mishandling estate
In this Dec. 18, 2013, file photo, pop singer Bobby Vee, right, poses with sons Jeff Velline, left, and Tommy Velline, at his family's Rockhouse Productions in St. Joseph, Minn. Two of Vee's four children have filed a court petition claiming their siblings are misusing money from the late singer's estate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|3 min
|Horacio
|186
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|4 hr
|Fred Berg
|292
|Donald Trump and His Angry Voters are Furtherin... (May '16)
|18 hr
|ConservativeCatho...
|3
|Gathering of the Vibes will not take place in 2017
|22 hr
|BPT
|1
|Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh...
|Thu
|Well Well
|3
|Ted Nugent: Obama Is A "Chimpanzee" and "Subhum... (Feb '14)
|Thu
|Ted Noogee - Simple
|666
|Naked Justin Bieber sings to grandmother (Aug '13)
|Thu
|Prince Phart
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC