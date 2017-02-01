Blondie announce collaborative album ...

Blondie announce collaborative album featuring work with Sia and Charlie XCX

Read more: Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk

Electro pop star Charlie XCX wrote Gravity for the 11 track album while Australian songstress Sia penned the synth-led Best Day Ever. Lightspeed Champion's Dev Hynes features on the collaborative record, with appearances also from The Gregory Brothers, Joan Jett and Laurie Anderson.

