Blondie announce collaborative album featuring work with Sia and Charlie XCX
Electro pop star Charlie XCX wrote Gravity for the 11 track album while Australian songstress Sia penned the synth-led Best Day Ever. Lightspeed Champion's Dev Hynes features on the collaborative record, with appearances also from The Gregory Brothers, Joan Jett and Laurie Anderson.
