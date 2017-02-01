Beckham Brand Holdings looks after Victoria's fashion sales and David's image rights

David and Victoria Beckham pay the taxman the equivalent of nearly A 22,000 a day after their global business empire notched up more than A 47 million in sales. The firm owned by the ex-England captain and his fashion designer and former Spice Girl wife made pre-tax profits of A 39.5 million on sales of A 47.2 million in 2015, according to figures at Companies House.

