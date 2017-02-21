Baby bump on show for Cheryl in first official photo as she launches self-worth campaign
Pop star Cheryl has confirmed she is pregnant by cradling her baby bump in an official photograph for the first time while taking part in a new campaign with a host of other stars. The former X Factor judge has previously refused to comment that she and her boyfriend, One Direction star Liam Payne, were expecting a baby, although she had been pictured at an event with a noticeable bump on display.
