Baby bump on show for Cheryl in first official photo as she launches self-worth campaign

Pop star Cheryl has confirmed she is pregnant by cradling her baby bump in an official photograph for the first time while taking part in a new campaign with a host of other stars. The former X Factor judge has previously refused to comment that she and her boyfriend, One Direction star Liam Payne, were expecting a baby, although she had been pictured at an event with a noticeable bump on display.

