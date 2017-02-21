Artists seek $1.25 million for Bowie ...

Artists seek $1.25 million for Bowie memorial in London

Artists and activists want to create a permanent memorial to David Bowie in the London neighbourhood where he was born. Plans were unveiled Tuesday for a three-story-tall lightning bolt sculpture , inspired by the cover of Bowie's album "Aladdin Sane."

