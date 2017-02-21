Artists seek $1.25 million for Bowie memorial in London
Artists and activists want to create a permanent memorial to David Bowie in the London neighbourhood where he was born. Plans were unveiled Tuesday for a three-story-tall lightning bolt sculpture , inspired by the cover of Bowie's album "Aladdin Sane."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study
|44 min
|coco
|57
|Flat Rock Playhouse presents Music on the Rock:...
|2 hr
|Ringo
|2
|'Weird Al' still armed with wit - and an accordion
|3 hr
|Spot On
|7
|Lindsay Lohan claims she was 'racially profiled...
|12 hr
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Joshua James, Shawn Mullins, Murder Mystery and...
|12 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Wade Robson & Why Many Molestation Victims Don'... (Jun '13)
|Mon
|Spotted Wee
|72
|Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis: Trump An...
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC