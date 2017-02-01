After a 50-year career, David Cassidy...

After a 50-year career, David Cassidy to retire at year end

The 66-year-old entertainer says he will play his final West Coast concerts this month and plans to retire at year's end. Cassidy says in a statement on his website Wednesday that "traveling and my arthritis" have made performing around the country difficult in recent years.

