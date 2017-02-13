Adele sweeps Grammys Awards with 5 wins, while Bowie wins 4
Even though Adele flubbed one of her live performances at the Grammys, she walked away the belle of the ball: She took home all five awards she was nominated for Sunday night, including album, record and song of the year. She beat Beyonce in the top three categories with her comeback album "25," and repeated her accomplishments from 2012, when the British star also won album, song and record of the year at the Grammys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ladoga Academy wants to meet neighbors (Jul '08)
|3 hr
|destini vinson
|145
|Host Alec Baldwin, 'SNL' cast skewer Trump Whit...
|6 hr
|Mikey
|9
|Ed Sheeran sang karaoke with Justin Bieber
|14 hr
|Ainu
|4
|Woman Knocks Over Pope Benedict XVI At Christma... (Dec '09)
|Sat
|Phart Athletically
|165
|Geffen Records Signs New Artist: Pope Benedict XVI (Jul '09)
|Sat
|Phart Piously
|33
|Hundreds of undocumented immigrants arrested in US
|Sat
|Fighting the abuser
|4
|Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh...
|Sat
|James Ridgeway
|8
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC