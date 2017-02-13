Adele sweeps Grammys Awards with 5 wins, while Bowie wins 4

Even though Adele flubbed one of her live performances at the Grammys, she walked away the belle of the ball: She took home all five awards she was nominated for Sunday night, including album, record and song of the year. She beat Beyonce in the top three categories with her comeback album "25," and repeated her accomplishments from 2012, when the British star also won album, song and record of the year at the Grammys.

