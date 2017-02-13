Adele sweeps Grammys Awards with 5 wi...

Adele sweeps Grammys Awards with 5 wins, while Bowie wins 4

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

Even though Adele flubbed one of her live performances at the Grammys, she walked away the belle of the ball: She took home all five awards she was nominated for Sunday night, including album, record and song of the year. She beat Beyonce in the top three categories with her comeback album "25," and repeated her accomplishments from 2012, when the British star also won album, song and record of the year at the Grammys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ladoga Academy wants to meet neighbors (Jul '08) 3 hr destini vinson 145
News Host Alec Baldwin, 'SNL' cast skewer Trump Whit... 6 hr Mikey 9
News Ed Sheeran sang karaoke with Justin Bieber 14 hr Ainu 4
News Woman Knocks Over Pope Benedict XVI At Christma... (Dec '09) Sat Phart Athletically 165
News Geffen Records Signs New Artist: Pope Benedict XVI (Jul '09) Sat Phart Piously 33
News Hundreds of undocumented immigrants arrested in US Sat Fighting the abuser 4
News Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh... Sat James Ridgeway 8
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,944 • Total comments across all topics: 278,813,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC