Adele shoots $20s into the audience in first Australian gig

The 'Hello' hitmaker fired the t-shirt gun into the audience in Perth on Tuesday night so the lucky fans who received the merchandise could "buy a drink" on her. But before she could hand over the presents to her fans, Adele had to make her way to the middle of the audience at the 43,000 capacity Domain Stadium where she quipped her long sequinned dress was making her hot and sweaty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.