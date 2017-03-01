Adele shoots $20s into the audience in first Australian gig
The 'Hello' hitmaker fired the t-shirt gun into the audience in Perth on Tuesday night so the lucky fans who received the merchandise could "buy a drink" on her. But before she could hand over the presents to her fans, Adele had to make her way to the middle of the audience at the 43,000 capacity Domain Stadium where she quipped her long sequinned dress was making her hot and sweaty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Un-PC "Lil Monkey" Doll Dropped from Costco (Aug '09)
|14 hr
|Fat Hard Phart
|108
|Nugent Might Rock The Senate
|Feb 26
|Copout
|10
|John Mayer's latest tour coming to Hartford in ...
|Feb 25
|BPT
|2
|Madonna plays surprise concert in park for Hill...
|Feb 24
|2brosewilder
|37
|We're all livin' on a prayer: How a hair band a...
|Feb 23
|BJ Fan
|3
|DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir...
|Feb 23
|aq dragon
|1
|Ted Nugent: President Trump 'would kick ass and... (Jul '15)
|Feb 23
|Big_G
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC