Adam Lambert did 'a lot of bonding' with Sam Smith

The 35-year-old singer insists he never dated the 'Stay With Me' hitmaker but thinks he is "so funny." Asked about speculation he was romancing the British singer, Adam told 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen': "I love that rumor, actually, the minute I heard it, I texted him and said, 'So?' He's like, such a nice guy, he's so funny [but] no, there's no romantic rumor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.