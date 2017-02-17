Adam Lambert did 'a lot of bonding' w...

Adam Lambert did 'a lot of bonding' with Sam Smith

Read more: Sequoyah County Times

The 35-year-old singer insists he never dated the 'Stay With Me' hitmaker but thinks he is "so funny." Asked about speculation he was romancing the British singer, Adam told 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen': "I love that rumor, actually, the minute I heard it, I texted him and said, 'So?' He's like, such a nice guy, he's so funny [but] no, there's no romantic rumor.

Chicago, IL

