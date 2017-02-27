A snafu for the ages tops Oscar's notable moments

As for us, forget everything that came before it - the political barbs and the calls for inclusiveness, the emotional crescendos and the floating cookies. The moment we'll be discussing for years to come will be the Great Mistake of Oscars 2017, when "La La Land" was shockingly named the best picture winner, to be corrected only after the film's producers had made joyful speeches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.