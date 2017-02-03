a Legiona trips out with X-Men related superhero story on FX

CR: Chris Large/FX What: Noah Hawley gives Marvel's X-Men universe a wild spin, starring Dan Stevens, Aubrey Plaza, Rachel Keller, Jean Smart and Bill Irwin. If trying to come up with a new take on a superhero story in an already crowded field of superhero stories sounds a bit crazy, it sounds even crazier for Noah Hawley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.