13 hurt after rock band Dillinger Esc...

13 hurt after rock band Dillinger Escape Plan's bus involved in crash in Poland

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

A police spokeswoman in Poland says 13 people have been injured after a truck rammed into the bus carrying American band The Dillinger Escape Plan to a concert in Krakow. Aneta Wlazlowska from the police in Radomsko said Sunday that band members were not seriously hurt but were taken for tests at the local hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman Knocks Over Pope Benedict XVI At Christma... (Dec '09) 10 hr Phart Athletically 165
News Geffen Records Signs New Artist: Pope Benedict XVI (Jul '09) 10 hr Phart Piously 33
News Hundreds of undocumented immigrants arrested in US 17 hr Fighting the abuser 4
News Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh... 18 hr James Ridgeway 8
News Ed Sheeran sang karaoke with Justin Bieber 21 hr Russian Ainu 3
News Bon Jovi Kicks Off North American Tour Fri jbjpeaches 3
News Presley Wedding Ring Tops Auction Items (Jan '07) Fri Pammmeeellla 49
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,493 • Total comments across all topics: 278,792,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC