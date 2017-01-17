Women descend on Washington to protest Trump's agenda
Women of all generations streamed on to the National Mall Saturday morning, gathering for the Women's March on Washington to push back on the Republican agenda and offer a sharp rebuke of President Donald Trump's history of derogatory comments about women. After a day of grandeur, pomp and circumstance for Trump, buses and planes of protesters arrived in the nation's capital Friday night and Saturday morning.
