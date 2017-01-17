Women descend on Washington to protes...

Women descend on Washington to protest Trump's agenda

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

Women of all generations streamed on to the National Mall Saturday morning, gathering for the Women's March on Washington to push back on the Republican agenda and offer a sharp rebuke of President Donald Trump's history of derogatory comments about women. After a day of grandeur, pomp and circumstance for Trump, buses and planes of protesters arrived in the nation's capital Friday night and Saturday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charges: Lawyer pocketed client's cash, autogra... 7 hr They cannot kill ... 6
News Michael Jackson's final days will now be told i... 15 hr Spotted Wee 3
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... 16 hr USA Today 1
News Jordan Chandler Admits He Lied about Being Mole... (Jul '09) 17 hr Spotted Wee 186
News Woman claims Michael Jackson molested her as a ... 18 hr Spotted Wee 3
News Wade Robson's molestation case against Michael ... 18 hr Spotted Wee 2
News Piano Guys play 'Fight Song' at Donald Trump's ... 19 hr Moanz9112 4
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,851 • Total comments across all topics: 278,135,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC