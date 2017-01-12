Will.i.am beats Gary Barlow in battle of 'most streamed reality TV judge'
Will.i.am has beaten Take That's Gary Barlow to be crowned the most-streamed judge from a reality singing competition. The former Black Eyed Peas singer joins his fellow The Voice UK coaches to soar to victory over judging panels from Let It Shine and The X Factor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pop Star Fantasy! Rick Springfield Stripped Dow...
|3 hr
|ERIC
|12
|Michael Jackson's daughter 'incredibly offended...
|Thu
|BHM5267
|2
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Thu
|chugs are POS
|15
|Steve Perry on Journey's Arnel Pineda: 'He's Th... (Jun '14)
|Wed
|aq dragon
|6
|U2's Adam Clayton says flawed democracy brought...
|Jan 10
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Elvis Presley's smothering mother could have be...
|Jan 10
|Tupelo Poverty
|5
|Priscilla Presley: 'There Will Never Be Another... (Sep '07)
|Jan 10
|Kiraraandfamily
|200
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC