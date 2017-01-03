Why did Davina McCall get all of a fluster when talking about Bush with Gavin Rossdale?
When Davina McCall sat down for a chat with Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, she couldn't have expected to get into territory that would make her blush. During their chat on the This Morning sofa about his new role as a coach on The Voice, she asked him if it's true the band is named after Shepherd's Bush.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has Janet Jackson secretly become a Muslim foll...
|11 hr
|Marie-Luise_J
|7
|Bruce Springsteen questions Donald Trump's comp...
|17 hr
|Well Well
|16
|How Marie Osmond found strength through song
|Thu
|james wiliams
|1
|Marie Osmond interview: The Osmonds bring Chris...
|Tue
|james wiliams
|4
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Tue
|Not numb
|1
|Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony
|Jan 3
|Tenkasi Dacoit
|17
|Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton'
|Jan 3
|John Kenney Lying...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC