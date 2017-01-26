Watch Ed Balls get kicked in the head...

Watch Ed Balls get kicked in the head by Strictly's Katya Jones

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Ed Balls suffered an embarrassing dancefloor bungle on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour when his partner Katya Jones kicked him in the head. The politician who won over viewers with his dodgy moves on BBC ballroom contest Strictly at the end of last year is now prancing his way around the country on an arena tour with some of the programme's other favourites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... 1 hr Horacio 57
News Piano Guys play 'Fight Song' at Donald Trump's ... 10 hr YIM 4
News Allman Brothersa Butch Trucks dead after commit... 13 hr splash 1
News Wade Robson Claims Michael Jackson's Companies ... 15 hr The Power Of Mast... 18
News Donny Osmond says Michael Jackson No. 1 hit was... (Jan '15) 17 hr The Power Of Mast... 29
News Fatal stabbing suspect gets 35 years in prison (Mar '16) Fri tony briar mitchell 2
News David Bowie: Remembered a year on Fri tony briar mitchell 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,417 • Total comments across all topics: 278,355,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC