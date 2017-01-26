Watch Ed Balls get kicked in the head by Strictly's Katya Jones
Ed Balls suffered an embarrassing dancefloor bungle on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour when his partner Katya Jones kicked him in the head. The politician who won over viewers with his dodgy moves on BBC ballroom contest Strictly at the end of last year is now prancing his way around the country on an arena tour with some of the programme's other favourites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|1 hr
|Horacio
|57
|Piano Guys play 'Fight Song' at Donald Trump's ...
|10 hr
|YIM
|4
|Allman Brothersa Butch Trucks dead after commit...
|13 hr
|splash
|1
|Wade Robson Claims Michael Jackson's Companies ...
|15 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|18
|Donny Osmond says Michael Jackson No. 1 hit was... (Jan '15)
|17 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|29
|Fatal stabbing suspect gets 35 years in prison (Mar '16)
|Fri
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|David Bowie: Remembered a year on
|Fri
|tony briar mitchell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC