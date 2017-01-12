Voice UK coaches Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson, Gavin Rossdale and will.i.am
The Voice UK has narrowly pipped rival singing competition Let It Shine in the ratings, a week after both shows launched. ITV series The Voice - featuring celebrity coaches Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and Gavin Rossdale - was watched by an average of 5.4 million viewers on Saturday night, peaking at 6.3 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is The West Country.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird things you didn't know about Elvis
|4 hr
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|8
|Ariana Grande showcases her slender pins in sex...
|9 hr
|Kiya123
|1
|Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede...
|11 hr
|Maddy
|1
|7 Songs That Tell Women They Don't Know They're...
|14 hr
|angie
|2
|(LISTEN) Avril Lavigne, Japanese band release c...
|15 hr
|Avrilpunkfan9897
|1
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|20 hr
|Rider1043
|2
|Pop Star Fantasy! Rick Springfield Stripped Dow...
|Sat
|ERIC
|19
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC