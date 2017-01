Voice UK coaches Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson, Gavin Rossdale and will.i.am

Read more: This is The West Country

The Voice UK has narrowly pipped rival singing competition Let It Shine in the ratings, a week after both shows launched. ITV series The Voice - featuring celebrity coaches Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and Gavin Rossdale - was watched by an average of 5.4 million viewers on Saturday night, peaking at 6.3 million.

