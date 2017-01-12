Voice UK coaches Sir Tom Jones, Jenni...

Voice UK coaches Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson, Gavin Rossdale and will.i.am

The Voice UK has narrowly pipped rival singing competition Let It Shine in the ratings, a week after both shows launched. ITV series The Voice - featuring celebrity coaches Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and Gavin Rossdale - was watched by an average of 5.4 million viewers on Saturday night, peaking at 6.3 million.

