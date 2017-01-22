Vinyl sales at highest groove for 25 ...

Vinyl sales at highest groove for 25 years

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Bucksfreepress.co.uk

Vinyl records enjoyed a staggering renaissance in 2016, with sales jumping to their highest level in 25 years as Millennials continued to discover the delights of listening to their favourite artists on 12-inch. In what will be music to traditionalists' ears, more than 3.2 million LPs were sold last year, a rise of 53% on 2015 and the highest annual total since 1991, when Simply Red's Stars was the best-selling album.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucksfreepress.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bruce Springsteen questions Donald Trump's comp... 39 min spud 12
News Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony 2 hr Tenkasi Dacoit 17
News Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton' 5 hr John Kenney Lying... 1
News Marie Osmond interview: The Osmonds bring Chris... 5 hr james wiliams 3
News WTAE-TV'S Carriage May Be Discontinued On DirecTV (Dec '10) 18 hr Also angry 7
News Jon Bon Jovi shows off his impressive physique ... 18 hr jbjpeaches 2
News Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni... Mon Bobb 5
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,467 • Total comments across all topics: 277,568,563

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC