Vinyl sales at highest groove for 25 years
Vinyl records enjoyed a staggering renaissance in 2016, with sales jumping to their highest level in 25 years as Millennials continued to discover the delights of listening to their favourite artists on 12-inch. In what will be music to traditionalists' ears, more than 3.2 million LPs were sold last year, a rise of 53% on 2015 and the highest annual total since 1991, when Simply Red's Stars was the best-selling album.
