Viewers 'can't unsee' Danny Dyer as Amy Winehouse and Craig Revel Horwood as Britney Spears in Lip Sync Battle UK Had Britney Spears and Amy Winehouse ever faced each other in a sing-off contest, it probably wouldn't have looked anything like this. Lip Sync Battle UK returned our screens with Danny Dyer and Craig Revel Horwood kicking off the second series - dressed as Amy Winehouse and Britney Spears respectively.
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve Perry on Journey's Arnel Pineda: 'He's Th... (Jun '14)
|23 min
|rex
|5
|'Black Beatles': Inside Rae Sremmurd's Unlikely...
|4 hr
|Four Letter Rap
|2
|Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the...
|14 hr
|Okie
|3
|Has Janet Jackson secretly become a Muslim foll...
|17 hr
|MUSLIMs R ILLTERA...
|11
|Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this...
|20 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Here's How Graceland Is Celebrating Elvis' Birt...
|Fri
|concerned res
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton'
|Fri
|duke
|3
