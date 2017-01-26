Train Celebrates New Album Release wi...

Train Celebrates New Album Release with Intimate Acoustic Set in NYC

When Train goes on tour, they usually perform for 15,000 or 20,000 people at a time, but a handful of lucky fans got a chance to see the band in a very intimate setting Friday night: Berlin, a tiny bar in New York City's East Village. The occasion was a release party-slash-concert to mark Friday's arrival of Train's new album a girl, a bottle, a boat .

