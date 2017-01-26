Train Celebrates New Album Release with Intimate Acoustic Set in NYC
When Train goes on tour, they usually perform for 15,000 or 20,000 people at a time, but a handful of lucky fans got a chance to see the band in a very intimate setting Friday night: Berlin, a tiny bar in New York City's East Village. The occasion was a release party-slash-concert to mark Friday's arrival of Train's new album a girl, a bottle, a boat .
