Tornado planes targeted a lorry bomb and an IS armoured truck on January 9, the MoD announced

Britain has launched a series of airstrikes against Islamic State targets in the battle for Mosul this week, the Ministry of Defence has said. Tornados targeted a lorry bomb and an armoured truck operated by the group, which the Government refers to as Daesh, on Monday, January 9, the MoD announced.
