Tool, Chance the Rapper, Phoenix to headline Governors Ball
Tool, Chance the Rapper and Phoenix are set to the headline the Governors Ball music festival in New York City this summer. Founders Entertainment announced Wednesday that Lorde, Childish Gambino, Wu-Tang Clan, Rae Sremmurd and Phantogram will also perform during the three-day event on Randall's Island Park from June 2-4.
