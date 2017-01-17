The xx top the album charts with I See You
The London trio's third album, I See You, went straight to the top of the Official Album Charts following its release last week, knocking Little Mix's Glory Days down to number two. Behind Little Mix and The xx is the soundtrack to Oscar-tipped La La Land, which vaulted up the table from 99th following the film's UK release.
