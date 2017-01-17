The Voice UK turns out to be more pop...

The Voice UK turns out to be more popular than Let It Shine - again

17 hrs ago

With celebrity coaches Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and Gavin Rossdale on the judges' panel, the ITV show was watched by 5.3 million viewers after it aired at 8pm on Saturday night, peaking at 6.2 million. Rival singing contest Let It Shine on the BBC was also watched by an average of 5.3 million, but peaked with an audience of 5.7 million, after starting at 7pm.

Chicago, IL

