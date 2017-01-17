The Voice UK turns out to be more popular than Let It Shine - again
With celebrity coaches Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and Gavin Rossdale on the judges' panel, the ITV show was watched by 5.3 million viewers after it aired at 8pm on Saturday night, peaking at 6.2 million. Rival singing contest Let It Shine on the BBC was also watched by an average of 5.3 million, but peaked with an audience of 5.7 million, after starting at 7pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|2 hr
|Drax112
|2
|Kylie Minogue and husband Joshua Sasse refuse t...
|4 hr
|Rosa_Winkel
|1
|How Did Elvis Get Turned Into a Racist? (Aug '07)
|7 hr
|CMWF
|1,248
|Weird things you didn't know about Elvis
|8 hr
|Mila Beaujolais
|16
|Charges: Lawyer pocketed client's cash, autogra...
|Sat
|They cannot kill ...
|6
|Michael Jackson's final days will now be told i...
|Sat
|Spotted Wee
|3
|Jordan Chandler Admits He Lied about Being Mole... (Jul '09)
|Sat
|Spotted Wee
|186
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC