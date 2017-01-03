The Last Shadow Puppets released their second album early last year
The Last Shadow Puppets' second album Everything You've Come To Expect has been handed the Best Art Vinyl of 2016 prize for its striking cover featuring a young Tina Turner. The 12in record topped 50 releases including the late David Bowie's final album, Blackstar, to take the award in a public vote.
