The Last Shadow Puppets released their second album early last year

15 hrs ago Read more: Darlington and Stockton Times

The Last Shadow Puppets' second album Everything You've Come To Expect has been handed the Best Art Vinyl of 2016 prize for its striking cover featuring a young Tina Turner. The 12in record topped 50 releases including the late David Bowie's final album, Blackstar, to take the award in a public vote.

