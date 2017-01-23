The Killers named as final headline act for British Summer Time festival
American indie-rock band The Killers have been revealed as the final headline act for this year's British Summer Time festival. The Las Vegas four-piece will be joined by British groups Elbow, Tears For Fears and White Lies in London's Hyde Park on Saturday July 8. The band's appearance is being billed as a "UK festival exclusive" and comes after previous headline announcements including Justin Bieber, Green Day and Kings Of Leon.
