The 30 Under 30 list assembled by For...

The 30 Under 30 list assembled by Forbes recognises young leaders across 20 different categories

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Stroudnewsand Journal

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner and Hollywood actresses Margot Robbie and Hilary Duff have been named among the most influential personalities under the age of 30. The three are part of a 600-strong 30 Under 30 list assembled by US magazine Forbes which recognises young leaders across 20 different categories including music, film, business and technology. As well as starring in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, 19-year-old Jenner has her own cosmetics range and is the second-highest earner in her celebrity-filled family behind half-sister Kim Kardashian.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stroudnewsand Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bruce Springsteen questions Donald Trump's comp... 10 min 13th Angel 13
News Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony 9 hr Tenkasi Dacoit 17
News Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton' 12 hr John Kenney Lying... 1
News Marie Osmond interview: The Osmonds bring Chris... 12 hr james wiliams 3
News WTAE-TV'S Carriage May Be Discontinued On DirecTV (Dec '10) Mon Also angry 7
News Jon Bon Jovi shows off his impressive physique ... Mon jbjpeaches 2
News Police 'begged' Site C activist to put down kni... Mon Bobb 5
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,809 • Total comments across all topics: 277,579,850

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC