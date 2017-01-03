The 30 Under 30 list assembled by Forbes recognises young leaders across 20 different categories

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner and Hollywood actresses Margot Robbie and Hilary Duff have been named among the most influential personalities under the age of 30. The three are part of a 600-strong 30 Under 30 list assembled by US magazine Forbes which recognises young leaders across 20 different categories including music, film, business and technology. As well as starring in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, 19-year-old Jenner has her own cosmetics range and is the second-highest earner in her celebrity-filled family behind half-sister Kim Kardashian.

