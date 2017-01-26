Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik drop new music video
Swift dropped her latest music video for "I Don't Want To Live Forever" at midnight on Friday. The song is a duet with former One Direction star, Zayn Malik, and is featured in the upcoming "Fifty Shades Darker" movie.
