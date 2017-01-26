Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik drop new mus...

Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik drop new music video

14 hrs ago

Swift dropped her latest music video for "I Don't Want To Live Forever" at midnight on Friday. The song is a duet with former One Direction star, Zayn Malik, and is featured in the upcoming "Fifty Shades Darker" movie.

