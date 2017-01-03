Take That reunion almost did not happen, Gary Barlow reveals
Take That's reunion more than 10 years ago nearly did not happen because the band members were almost too scared to attend the event that caused their comeback, Gary Barlow has said. The popular boyband, who split in 1996, opted to get back together for a reunion tour in 2006 following the premiere of a Take That documentary in late 2005.
