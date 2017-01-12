Sky Arts pulls programme featuring Jo...

Sky Arts pulls programme featuring Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson after backlash

12 hrs ago Read more: Borehamwood and Elstree Times

A Sky Arts one-off comedy featuring Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson will not be broadcast following a backlash by the late pop superstar's family. Earlier this week Michael's daughter, Paris, 18, said she wanted to "vomit" after seeing images and a teaser clip of the actor as her father.

