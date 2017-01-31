Sir Elton John's husband David Furnish becomes British citizen
David, who is married to Sir Elton John, is Canadian but has been living in the UK for 27 years and has now become a dual passport holder for both countries. The 54-year-old posted a photo to his Instagram page showing himself and the couple's young sons Zachary and Elijah holding hands as they face a portrait of the Queen and a Union Flag.
