Sir Elton John's husband David Furnis...

Sir Elton John's husband David Furnish becomes British citizen

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

David, who is married to Sir Elton John, is Canadian but has been living in the UK for 27 years and has now become a dual passport holder for both countries. The 54-year-old posted a photo to his Instagram page showing himself and the couple's young sons Zachary and Elijah holding hands as they face a portrait of the Queen and a Union Flag.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... 1 hr kuda 128
News Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15) 12 hr Catch5623 15
News Jordan Chandler Admits He Lied about Being Mole... (Jul '09) Mon Spotted Wee 187
News One Direction to compete against Zayn Malik at ... Jan 29 BJS 1
News Madonna's 'MDNA' Tops Charts (Apr '12) Jan 29 Walter Harold Marlin 14
News Donald Trump's inauguration will go on Jan 29 Barf Brooks Count... 5
News Piano Guys play 'Fight Song' at Donald Trump's ... Jan 28 YIM 4
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,417 • Total comments across all topics: 278,450,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC