Sir Elton John is writing the music for The Devil Wears Prada musical
We can't think of anything more perfect than this for a new musical - Sir Elton John will pen the score for a stage show adaptation of fashion industry confessional The Devil Wears Prada. According to AP, the Rocket Man singer will compose for the upcoming Broadway show that is based on Lauren Weisberger's book inspired by her experiences working as an assistant for Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour.
