Singer Robbie Williams will perform at the Brits
The singer, who holds the crown for the most Brits ever, will join Little Mix, The 1975 and Emeli Sande at the celebration of music next month. Williams, 42, has collected 17 prizes at the awards both as a solo artist and part of Take That and last year collected the Brits Icon Award.
