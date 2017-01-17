Singer Robbie Williams will perform a...

Singer Robbie Williams will perform at the Brits

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Witney Gazette

The singer, who holds the crown for the most Brits ever, will join Little Mix, The 1975 and Emeli Sande at the celebration of music next month. Williams, 42, has collected 17 prizes at the awards both as a solo artist and part of Take That and last year collected the Brits Icon Award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Witney Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John K. Samson, Winnipeg Ambassador 2 hr Old Millennia Tramp 3
News Cher Slams Trump At Clinton Fundraiser; Likens ... 5 hr Diamonds7156 5
News Star's social media activity sparks speculation... 9 hr A soul for Satan 1
News Watch Rae Sremmurd Deliver France's Weather For... 17 hr No Thanks 3
News Weird things you didn't know about Elvis Tue Hectic Times 10
News Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 22-28 Tue aq dragon 2
News Michael Jackson's final days will now be told i... Tue The Power Of Mast... 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,155 • Total comments across all topics: 278,048,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC