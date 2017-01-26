Sex harassment case against Robbie Wi...

Sex harassment case against Robbie Williams and Ayda Field thrown out of court

20 hrs ago Read more: ITV

A lawsuit against Take That singer Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field by their former personal assistant has been thrown out of a US court. The couple were being sued by Gilles De Bonfilhs over claims Field "engaged in unwanted and unwelcome sexual conduct and behaviour" towards the ex-employee.

