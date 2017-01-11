See the unsettling first images of Jo...

See the unsettling first images of Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

See the unsettling first images of Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson Who allowed this to happen? Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jvshwu Last year, a British TV production was announced starring white actor Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson. The trailer, released Wednesday, gives viewers the first glimpse of the controversial casting choice in action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15) 9 hr Heinousanus 14
News Steve Perry on Journey's Arnel Pineda: 'He's Th... (Jun '14) 14 hr aq dragon 6
News U2's Adam Clayton says flawed democracy brought... Tue Walkin Boss 1
News Elvis Presley's smothering mother could have be... Tue Tupelo Poverty 5
News Priscilla Presley: 'There Will Never Be Another... (Sep '07) Tue Kiraraandfamily 200
News Anthony Bell wife Kelly Landry spent four days ... Tue Sallywhittingham 1
News Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton' Jan 9 John Kenney Lying... 4
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,856 • Total comments across all topics: 277,829,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC