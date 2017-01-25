Royal Mail reveals David Bowie souvenir stamps
Royal Mail said it will be the first time it has dedicated an entire issue to an individual music artist. The 10 stamps, including images of famous album covers Hunky Dory and Aladdin Sane, will go on sale on March 14. Four of the stamps will show Bowie in action live on tour, ranging from his Ziggy Stardust tour of 1972 to his 2004 Reality Tour.
