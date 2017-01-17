Robbie Williams to perform at Brit Awards
Williams, 42, has collected 17 prizes at the awards both as a solo artist and part of Take That and last year collected the Brits Icon Award. Meanwhile, Celebrity Big Brother presenter Emma Willis has been named favourite to host the awards after Michael Buble pulled out while his three-year-old son battles cancer.
