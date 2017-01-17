Rick Wakeman says traditional music s...

Rick Wakeman says traditional music shops are making a comeback

Read more: Bury Times

World renowned pianist Rick Wakeman has predicted a revival of traditional music shops after vinyl sales started to outpace music downloads. Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Saturday, the writer and musician, 67, said: "The music scene is completely differentit has changed, some things for the better.

Chicago, IL

