Richard Arnold: Sir Terry Wogan's death hit me the hardest in 2016
TV presenter Richard Arnold said Sir Terry Wogan's death hit him the "hardest" out of all the celebrity deaths in 2016 as he was the inspiration for his career in broadcasting. Good Morning Britain's Arnold is this week celebrating 20 years as an entertainment presenter on ITV's breakfast TV programmes, and credits "the voice of radio" Sir Terry for getting him into the industry.
