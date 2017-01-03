Richard Arnold: Sir Terry Wogan's dea...

Richard Arnold: Sir Terry Wogan's death hit me the hardest in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

TV presenter Richard Arnold said Sir Terry Wogan's death hit him the "hardest" out of all the celebrity deaths in 2016 as he was the inspiration for his career in broadcasting. Good Morning Britain's Arnold is this week celebrating 20 years as an entertainment presenter on ITV's breakfast TV programmes, and credits "the voice of radio" Sir Terry for getting him into the industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Black Beatles': Inside Rae Sremmurd's Unlikely... 1 hr Four Letter Rap 2
News Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the... 10 hr Okie 3
News Has Janet Jackson secretly become a Muslim foll... 13 hr MUSLIMs R ILLTERA... 11
News Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this... 16 hr silly rabbit 1
News Here's How Graceland Is Celebrating Elvis' Birt... 23 hr concerned res 2
News Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton' Fri duke 3
News Picture Exclusive: Madonna, 58, gives an overze... Fri Bimbo Cowdonna 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,047 • Total comments across all topics: 277,684,639

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC