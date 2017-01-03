Radiohead join Beyonce as headliners ...

Radiohead join Beyonce as headliners at one of world's biggest festivals

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Mail

Radiohead will top the bill at Coachella festival in California and will be performing on Friday, April 14 and Friday, April 21. The band returned with surprise album A Moon Shaped Pool in 2016 and have already been announced as Glastonbury festival headliners. Also topping the bill at the American festival is Beyonce, following her hit album Lemonade, and hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marie Osmond interview: The Osmonds bring Chris... 10 hr james wiliams 4
News Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt... 10 hr Not numb 1
News Bruce Springsteen questions Donald Trump's comp... 12 hr Kissez4214 15
News Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony 22 hr Tenkasi Dacoit 17
News Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton' Tue John Kenney Lying... 1
News WTAE-TV'S Carriage May Be Discontinued On DirecTV (Dec '10) Mon Also angry 7
News Jon Bon Jovi shows off his impressive physique ... Mon jbjpeaches 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,039 • Total comments across all topics: 277,594,553

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC