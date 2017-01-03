Radiohead join Beyonce as headliners at one of world's biggest festivals

Radiohead will top the bill at Coachella festival in California and will be performing on Friday, April 14 and Friday, April 21. The band returned with surprise album A Moon Shaped Pool in 2016 and have already been announced as Glastonbury festival headliners. Also topping the bill at the American festival is Beyonce, following her hit album Lemonade, and hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar.

