Rachel Platten, One Direction Songwriter Upset at Use of Their Songs at Inaugural Ball
Rachel Platten and a songwriter for One Direction spoke out on Twitter after their songs were performed at Donald Trump's inaugural ball on Friday. One of the performers, The Piano Guys , performed a mash-up of "Amazing Grace" and Rachel's "Fight Song," despite the fact that "Fight Song" was used at many Hillary Clinton campaign rallies last year, and was also played at the Democratic National Convention.
