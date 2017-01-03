Prince's estate still being untangled
An inventory of his estate filed this week with a Minnesota court is giving a glimpse into the star's personal fortune. According to the legal documents, the "Purple Rain" star had real estate holdings valued at more than $25 million, about $110,000 in bank accounts, cash and unclaimed property, and 67 10 ounce gold bars valued at more than $836,000.
