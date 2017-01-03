Police taking statements on singer Ge...

Police taking statements on singer George Michael's death

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Langley Advance

British police seeking to establish facts about the Christmas Day death of pop star George Michael are taking statements about the case. The statement said the police investigation is "standard practice in cases such as this to allow the coroner to determine the circumstances of the death."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the... 6 hr Okie 3
News Has Janet Jackson secretly become a Muslim foll... 8 hr MUSLIMs R ILLTERA... 11
News Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this... 12 hr silly rabbit 1
News Here's How Graceland Is Celebrating Elvis' Birt... 18 hr concerned res 2
News Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton' 21 hr duke 3
News Picture Exclusive: Madonna, 58, gives an overze... 21 hr Bimbo Cowdonna 1
News Bruce Springsteen questions Donald Trump's comp... Thu Well Well 16
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,708 • Total comments across all topics: 277,680,317

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC