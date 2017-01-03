Police taking statements on singer George Michael's death
British police seeking to establish facts about the Christmas Day death of pop star George Michael are taking statements about the case. The statement said the police investigation is "standard practice in cases such as this to allow the coroner to determine the circumstances of the death."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Advance.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the...
|6 hr
|Okie
|3
|Has Janet Jackson secretly become a Muslim foll...
|8 hr
|MUSLIMs R ILLTERA...
|11
|Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this...
|12 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Here's How Graceland Is Celebrating Elvis' Birt...
|18 hr
|concerned res
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton'
|21 hr
|duke
|3
|Picture Exclusive: Madonna, 58, gives an overze...
|21 hr
|Bimbo Cowdonna
|1
|Bruce Springsteen questions Donald Trump's comp...
|Thu
|Well Well
|16
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC