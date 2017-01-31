Peter Capaldi will leave the role of Doctor Who in the 2017 Christmas special.
Former Doctor Who star Billie Piper has ruled herself out of replacing Peter Capaldi when the Time Lord regenerates at the end of the upcoming series but has backed calls for the new Doctor to be female. Capaldi has announced that he will leave the Tardis in the Christmas special later this year, saying his time as the 12th Doctor has been "cosmic".
