Paul McCartney files lawsuit against Sony/ATV over copyright
McCartney filed a lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan on Wednesday against Sony/ATV over copyright ownership of the many hit songs he wrote with John Lennon as part of The Beatles. The copyrights were famously bought by Michael Jackson in 1985 and then fully sold over to Sony/ATV following his death.
