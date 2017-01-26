Ozzy Osbourne's marriage to wife Shar...

Ozzy Osbourne's marriage to wife Sharon ran into trouble when an affair was exposed

Ozzy Osbourne has backtracked on claims he was suffering from sex addiction, which he made in the aftermath of an affair last year. The rock star put his marriage in jeopardy when he cheated on wife Sharon and, when the infidelity was made public, Osbourne issued a statement saying he was "mortified" and seeking therapy.

Chicago, IL

