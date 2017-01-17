Ozzy Osbourne slept through driving test

Ozzy Osbourne slept through driving test

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 68-year-old rocker - who has previously battled drink and drug addiction - admitted it took him multiple attempts to be allowed to legally drive a car because he was often so "out of it", and even once he obtained a license, his beloved wife Sharon kept a careful eye on him. He said: "[I last drove] four years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Journey and Night Ranger at Richmond Coliseum (Sep '09) 51 min Truth 2
News Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as... 2 hr The Power Of Mast... 4
News Paris Jackson Shows Off Her New Tongue Piercing... (May '16) 3 hr The Power Of Mast... 25
News Michael Jackson's final days will now be told i... 3 hr The Power Of Mast... 4
News Michael Jackson's daughter 'incredibly offended... 3 hr The Power Of Mast... 3
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... 8 hr Drax112 2
News Kylie Minogue and husband Joshua Sasse refuse t... 10 hr Rosa_Winkel 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,247 • Total comments across all topics: 278,170,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC