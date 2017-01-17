On with the show: After controversy, ...

On with the show: After controversy, Trump's inauguration parties get underway

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Sixteen-year-old singer Jackie Evancho was among the first performers chosen to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration Friday. Legendary contralto Marion Anderson sang at both Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy's events and nobody thought much of it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1Trumpa s inaugural concert: The weird, the pat... 1 hr Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06) 5 hr tony briar mitchell 697
News Residents irritated by Journey guitarist's SF w... (Dec '13) 7 hr Fred 2
News Michael Jackson's final days will now be told i... 14 hr Sleepingboy 2
News Keith Richards criticises The Beatles as a live... (Jul '16) 15 hr The Power Of Mast... 12
News Gregg Allman engaged to 24-year-old girlfriend (May '12) 15 hr LAVON AFFAIR 12
News Man admits to swindling Alanis Morissette of ne... 18 hr Atlantis Morrissette 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,430 • Total comments across all topics: 278,076,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC