11 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Mail

A 21-year-old man has been arrested by counter-terror police after a far-right rally by a banned neo-Nazi group. The National Action group, which was outlawed as a terrorist organisation in December, wants to fight the "disease" of "international Jewry" and admires Adolf Hitler.

