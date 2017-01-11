Officers from the North West Counter Terrorism Unit and Lancashire...
A 21-year-old man has been arrested by counter-terror police after a far-right rally by a banned neo-Nazi group. The National Action group, which was outlawed as a terrorist organisation in December, wants to fight the "disease" of "international Jewry" and admires Adolf Hitler.
