Obama praised for bridging gap betwee...

Obama praised for bridging gap between hip-hop and politics

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Not only is President Barack Obama the nation's first black president, but it's safe to say he has been America's first hip-hop commander-in-chief. Obama embraced hip-hop more than any of his predecessors: He's referenced Jay Z's lyrics and Kanye West in speeches, released playlists on Spotify that included Nas, Chance the Rapper, Mos Def and Method Man, and was caught dancing to Drake's "Hot Line Bling" at a White House event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Residents irritated by Journey guitarist's SF w... (Dec '13) 54 min Fred 2
News Michael Jackson's final days will now be told i... 7 hr Sleepingboy 2
News Keith Richards criticises The Beatles as a live... (Jul '16) 8 hr The Power Of Mast... 12
News Gregg Allman engaged to 24-year-old girlfriend (May '12) 9 hr LAVON AFFAIR 12
News Man admits to swindling Alanis Morissette of ne... 12 hr Atlantis Morrissette 1
News John K. Samson, Winnipeg Ambassador 16 hr Old Millennia Tramp 3
News Star's social media activity sparks speculation... 23 hr A soul for Satan 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,337 • Total comments across all topics: 278,069,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC